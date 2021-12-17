iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DMXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,883,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $507,000.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.