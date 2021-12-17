iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DMXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $72.20.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
