iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 63.7% in November

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. 2,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,664. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
