iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 63.7% in November

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. 2,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,664. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.