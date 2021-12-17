iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.