iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on December 22nd

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

