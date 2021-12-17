iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 110.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $411,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 171,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663,017. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.