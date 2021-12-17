iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.