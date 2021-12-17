iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.24

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.24 and last traded at $62.28, with a volume of 127485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

