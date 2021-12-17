iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.24

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.24 and last traded at $62.28, with a volume of 127485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
