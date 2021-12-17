iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the November 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.24. 464,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

