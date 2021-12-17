iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 36,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

