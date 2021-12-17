iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 187,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

