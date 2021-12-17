iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,155 shares.The stock last traded at $158.36 and had previously closed at $159.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

