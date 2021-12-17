iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $592,000.

IJJ opened at $106.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

