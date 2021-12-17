iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.