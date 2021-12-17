iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,962,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $393,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $111.66 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

