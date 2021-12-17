Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.