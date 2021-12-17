J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average of $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

