J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

JILL opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.61. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

