J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.