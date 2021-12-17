J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.