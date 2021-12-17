J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 2,128 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

