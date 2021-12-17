Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

