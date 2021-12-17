Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 16,122 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.