JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.63 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report $43.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.38 billion and the lowest is $42.88 billion. JD.com posted sales of $34.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.74 billion to $150.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $181.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.71 billion to $188.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 54.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. 282,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,022,529. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.