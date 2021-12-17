Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sodexo S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sodexo in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sodexo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

