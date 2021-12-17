Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €73.00 ($82.02) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($74.72) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($70.22) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.00 ($70.79).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €59.76 ($67.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 506.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €47.34 ($53.19) and a 1 year high of €72.68 ($81.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.82 and its 200-day moving average is €59.76.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.