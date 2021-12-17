JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKS. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.13. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

