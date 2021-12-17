JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 6.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 4,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,122,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

