JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.