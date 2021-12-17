Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 9.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price was up 9.9% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 22,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,258,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Specifically, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

