John C. Jacobs Sells 25,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HRMY stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.31 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.