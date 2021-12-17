John C. Jacobs Sells 25,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HRMY stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.31 and a beta of -0.05.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.