John Ciolek Acquires 45,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NGL opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 335,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

