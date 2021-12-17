John Ciolek Buys 45,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NGL opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

