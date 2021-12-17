John Dabiri Sells 247 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.41 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

