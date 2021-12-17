John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.99. 577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

