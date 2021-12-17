Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.