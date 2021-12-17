JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.27 ($148.62).

Shares of AIR opened at €102.40 ($115.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.86. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

