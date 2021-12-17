JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

VOW3 opened at €182.62 ($205.19) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

