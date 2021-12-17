JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $250.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.39. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

