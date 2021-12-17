JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target to CHF 3,150

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to CHF 3,150 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of SGSOY opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. SGS has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.
About SGS
Recommended Story: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.