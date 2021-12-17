JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target to CHF 3,150

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to CHF 3,150 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. SGS has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

