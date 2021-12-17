JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $58.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $19,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.