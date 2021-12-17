JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

