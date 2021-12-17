K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Price Target Lowered to GBX 414 at Canaccord Genuity

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 452 ($5.97) to GBX 414 ($5.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of K3C stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.12. The company has a market cap of £258.03 million and a P/E ratio of 47.64. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 221 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($7.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($40,306.59). Also, insider Stuart Lees purchased 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £29,999.88 ($39,645.67). Insiders acquired 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988 in the last 90 days.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

