Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Update

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the second quarter worth $121,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

