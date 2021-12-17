KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 93,898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,720.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 386,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.