Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Donald R. Parfet Purchases 5,000 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $688.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 52.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

