Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $754,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

