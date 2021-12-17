Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

