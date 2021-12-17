Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

