Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 952 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Shares of IPO opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

