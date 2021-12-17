Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of NOW worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NOW by 172.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNOW. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

